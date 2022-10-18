PU students’ council election: AAP’s student wing CYSS registers its maiden victory, Aayush Khatkar wins presidential poll by securing 2,712 votes

Chandigarh, October 18
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made their presence felt in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections as their students’ wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) candidate Aayush Khatkar won the presidential poll.
Khatkar got 2712 votes, while his nearest rival Harish Gujjar of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) managed to get 2052 votes.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated Khatkar on winning the elections.
युवा चाहें तो देश की तकदीर बदल सकते हैं... आज पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के छात्रों ने इसे साबित कर दिया है... आम आदमी पार्टी के विद्यार्थी विंग CYSS की शानदार जीत ने भगत सिंह की सोच को और मजबूत किया है.. आयुष खटकड़ बने प्रधान...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 18, 2022
पूरी टीम को बधाई...
इंकलाब जिंदाबाद https://t.co/ftdot01teH
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated CYSS for its electoral performance.
“आप” के छात्र संगठन CYSS को पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी चुनाव में शानदार जीत मिली है। आयुष खटकड़ को प्रेसिडेंट बनने पर बहुत-बहुत बधाई।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 18, 2022
आज देश भर का युवा “आप” की ओर बड़ी उम्मीद से देख रहा है, बड़ी संख्या में जुड़ रहा है। “आप” युवाओं की पार्टी है। युवा ही भविष्य में देश की बागडोर सँभालेंगे।
CYSS contested its maiden elections in Panjab University and started its streak with victory.
Meanwhile, Panjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Hyer reached Panjab University campus to join party’s student wing in their celebrations.
Panjab University Students Election victory is verdict in favor of policies our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Youth has rejected communal ideology and operation Lotus pic.twitter.com/JIpeP8T48E— Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) October 18, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress calls it indelible stain; as per law: BJP
Gujarat Govt’s 458-page reply bulky, bereft of facts, says S...
Eliminate safe havens for terrorists: PM
Says threats have transnational dimensions, seeks global res...
Lashkar militants kill 2 non-locals in Shopian
Attackers who lobbed grenade arrested