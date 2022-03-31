PU students' council poll unlikely to be held in present academic calendar

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 30

With opening of Panjab University, many ears are waiting to hear some update of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections.

However, sources have confirmed that the much-hyped elections may not be held in the current session as only three months are left for the completion of the academic calendar.

Owing to outbreak of the Covid pandemic and closure of Panjab University campus, the process of electing students’ representatives could not start from over two years.

“Since the academic calendar is getting over in three months, it’s not possible to hold elections. Student political parties are also well aware about it. And probably, even they don’t have any objections in accepting this fact,” said a senior Panjab University official.

The PUCSC elections are one among the most interested and awaited event of the region. Regional parties of Punjab and Haryana also field their candidates these elections.

However, after the newly formed AAP government in Punjab, the PUCSC elections will surely turn out to be an interesting affair.

Impact of Punjab elections

It will be interesting to see the impact of Punjab elections on the PUCSC elections. “Let’s see what happens here. This year, it’s impossible to hold elections. However, in the next academic calendar, it will surely be an interesting competition. We may end up having a new students’ political group here on the campus, supported by the Punjab Government, a practice which has the SAD and the Congress has continued in the past,” said another highly placed official of Panjab University.

Over 6,000 students usually decide the fate PUCSC elections. The annual feature witnesses participation of maximum students, who exercise their right to vote in these polls.

