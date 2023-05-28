PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Chandigarh, May 27

Panjab University (PU) Syndicate today approved a committee’s recommendation for fee hike in both traditional and self-financed courses.

The committee had recommended a hike in the fee for new admissions (2023-2024) at all departments. The hike is expected to enhance its annual revenue by over Rs 1 crore.

Minimum average hike 7.5% The Syndicate House approved a hike of Rs 500 (annual) for traditional courses for admissions in 2023-24. Thereafter, it will be increased by 5 per cent annually to be rounded off to the next hundred. The House also approved an annual development fee of Rs 500. A 5 per cent fee hike has been okayed for existing students seeking admission to second and subsequent years.

For partially self-financed courses, an enhancement of 7.5 per cent (subject to a ceiling of Rs 7,500 per annum) has been approved. Thereafter, the fee will be hiked by 5 per cent per annum rounded off to the next hundred (less than Rs 7,500 per annum). Also, a 5 per cent fee hike has been approved for students studying in these courses.

Fee hike for NRI students has also been approved.

A meeting of the committee, constituted by the Vice-Chancellor to discuss fee structure in the teaching departments/regional centres/constituent colleges, was held on May 22 under the chairmanship of the Dean, University Instructions. At the previous meeting held on February 15, it recommended rationalisation/revision of fee for all courses except that of the University of Business School (UBS), University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) and the Department of Laws.

The panel, however, did not recommend any fee hike for the MBA course at the regional centre in Ludhiana and for all courses at the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), as their fee is already high.

The varsity had decided to increase the fee in 2019-20. A 7.5 per cent fee hike for self-financed courses and 5 per cent for traditional courses was proposed. However, the Syndicate had deferred the hike in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2017, a protest over fee hike at the varsity had turned violent after students clashed with the police. The cops had to use tear gas to disperse the protesters. — TNS

15% jump for UBS, UIPS, UICET, Law Dept

For courses at UBS, UIPS, UICET and Department of Laws, the fee is hiked by 15 per cent. Thereafter, the fee will be increased by 5 per cent per annum, rounded off to the next hundred. Besides, a total of Rs 10,000 per student is to be charged (from students inducted in 2023-24) as lab/infrastructure development fee.