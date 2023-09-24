 PU Syndicate gives nod to policy against sexual harassment : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

In a meeting at Panjab University on Saturday, the Syndicate approved a policy against sexual harassment (rules and procedures) based on the recommendations of the Internal Complaints Committee.

  • The Syndicate also reviewed the post-matric scholarship policy for the next session (2024–25).
Besides, the Syndicate approved sending a report to the Chandigarh Vigilance Department pertaining to the case of Junior Engineer (Civil) Lovlish Sharma and the debarment of contractor M/s Jai Maa Enterprises from future contracts with the university.

It may be recalled that Lovlish had allegedly sought Rs 35,000 from a helper for deputing him to the contractor.

Various MoUs were sanctioned, including those with organisations like the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (Ludhiana) and the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator, among others.

Administrative decisions included the appointment of a senior medical officer, designating Dr Rupinder Kaur as the CMO of the BGJ Institute of Health and the inclusion of the coordinator of the EO-PWD Cell in the House Allotment Committee.

Panjab University also extended the last date of admission to UG/PG courses (new/ongoing classes) until September 30, with a late fee of Rs 3,000 (Rs 5,000 for the PU Constituent Colleges) for the 2023–24 session.

