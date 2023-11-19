PU Syndicate meet on Nov 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

A meeting of the Panjab University (PU) Syndicate is scheduled for November 25. Templates and application forms for the direct recruitment of professors and principals of constituent colleges will be presented for approval during the meet.

The PU authorities recently issued a circular instructing students benefitting from the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme directly through the Punjab Government to prepay the course and examination fees starting from the next session (2024–25). The move drew widespread condemnation from the students. The committee has decided to frame a policy during the meet for the payment of the exam fees by PMS candidates, which will later be reimbursed after the government clears its pending dues.

The recommendations of the panel to formulate guidelines for PhD students with regard to the creation of separate faculty for interdisciplinary studies will be taken into consideration. Besides, the creation of an additional seat for a transgender student in every course will be discussed in the Syndicate meet.

A committee was formed to look into the grievances of the teachers of Guru Nanak National College in Doraha, Ludhiana, regarding irregularities in the payment of salaries in the last more than two years. The report of the panel will be looked into during the meet.

