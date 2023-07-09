 PU Syndicate nod to 2 simultaneous degrees : The Tribune India

PU Syndicate nod to 2 simultaneous degrees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

Panjab University Syndicate has approved the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously as per the National Education Policy (NEP). The agenda was discussed and approved at today’s meeting.

As per the guidelines, a student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode, but there should be no overlap of timings of both programmes. Students, however, are free to pursue one full-time programme and the other of open and distance learning, or two each of open and distance learning or online mode simultaneously.

What students can do

A student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode, but there should be no overlap of timings of both programmes. Students, however, are free to pursue one full-time programme and the other of open and distance learning, or two each of open and distance learning or online mode simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Renu Vig, informed the Syndicate House that the decision of the Senate, in accordance with the NEP-2020 at the undergraduate level, were implemented on the campus for the session 2023-24. The Board of Control of Social Sciences had reframed the syllabus and regulations for the course being offered at PU-ISSER. However, the regulations were yet to be placed before the Regulations Committee for consideration and approval.

Webcast of Senate meet

The House approved to webcast the proceedings of the Senate meeting. A committee will be constituted to work out the modalities. It also approved the minutes of a screening/selection committee with regard to finalisation of promotion cases of Technical Officers-III (System Manager) to Technical Officer-IV (System Administrator). The House approved the Intellectual Property Right Policy, 2023, for Centre for Industry Institute Partnership Programme (CIIPP) of Panjab University.

Vacant posts to be re-advertised

The House decided to re-advertise the vacant posts of Registrar-1 and Dean, College Development Council-1. Those who have already applied can update applications.

Tender allotment questioned

The fellow, Dr Parveen Goyal, raised objections to construction/repair contracts amounting to Rs 3.36 crore. The contracts have been allotted by segregating the work in 28 parts, while allotment amount is just below tender amount. “Instead of choosing one company through e-tendering process and getting various other benefits, the work has been segregated into 28 parts and allotted to three firms. Of these, 21 tenders allotted to one firm,” he said.

