PU Syndicate nod to admission guidelines

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The Panjab University Syndicate today approved finalisation of the draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) fine-tuned by the Dean College Development Council (DCDC) and the Coordinator, NEP. The draft included admission guidelines under the NEP, guidelines-based scheme and syllabi for all affiliated colleges.

The House okayed the minutes with regard to regulations and admission guidelines for the Four-Year Undergraduate (FYUG) programme of the NEP at Panjab University and its affiliated and constituent colleges for the session 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate also approved the recommendations of a committee to finalise the template for appointment of assistant professors, associate professors, professors, principal and direct recruitment and CAS promotion for aided/unaided colleges in Punjab/UT Chandigarh, as per the UGC Regulations-2018. A separate template has been made for recruitment in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The House gave its nod to reform the application forms for refund of examination fee. It approved the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Punjabi, PU, and the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIS), New Delhi. The House also approved admission guidelines (for affiliated Colleges), for the session 2023-24.