Panjab University teachers' delegation meets ex-MP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh April 4

A delegation of Panjab University (PU) teachers led by Prof Manu Sharma met ex-MP Satya Pal Jain and requested him to take necessary action for the implementation of Central Service Rules for the teaching faculty of the university.

According to Jain, the delegation comprised Prof Kashmir Singh, Dr Parveen Goyal, Dr Sucha Singh, Dr Naresh Kumar, Dr Moniva Sarkar, Dr Neeraj Singh and Dr Arvind Kumar.

The delegation welcomed the step taken by Union Home Minister for implementing Central Service Rules for employees, who were under the administrative control of the UT Administrator.

The delegation requested Jain that since he was a fellow of the PU Senate, he should proactively take up this matter on behalf of teachers of the university so that service rules as well as pay scales specified in the UGC regulations were implemented for the teaching faculty.

Jain assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the Home Minister and try his best to get it implemented and make it applicable to Panjab University also.

PUTA welcomes benefits of Central Services Rules in UT

The advisory and working committee constituted on the recommendation of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) executive unanimously expressed their gratitude towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who announced to extend benefits of the Central Services Rules to teachers of the higher education, university or institutions, governed by the UGC, located in Union Territory of Chandigarh.

“The very fact that Panjab University is located in Union Territory of Chandigarh and functions in strict compliance with the rules and regulations of the University Grants Commission, endorses its entitlement to the benefits spelt out under the notification,” PUTA stated.

Appreciating the pro-teacher stand taken by the GoI and Panjab University being a prestigious institution located in Chandigarh governed by the MHRD, GoI, members were optimistic that university teachers would also be extended same benefits as had been granted to their counterparts in government run colleges of the UT, PUTA added.