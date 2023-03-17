PU team claim 2nd rank in inter-varsity handball event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

The men’s handball team of Panjab University claimed the second position in the North Zone Inter-University Handball Championship, held at Kurukshetra University.

The host team of Kurukshetra University won the tournament. In the final league match, the hosts defeated Panjab University by 27-24.

Lovely Profession University, Phagwara, claimed the third position. In their last league match, the Phagwara outfit logged a 32-25 win over Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Panjab University team played under coaches Tejvir Singh and Sukhbir Singh and manager Dr Gurcharan Singh Gill. Almost 35 universities participated in the championship.