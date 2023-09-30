PU teams up with Bisleri for safe plastic disposal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Panjab University and the “Bottles for Change” programme, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, have formalised their commitment to environmental responsibility by signing a letter of association (LoA).

This collaboration seeks to instill a sense of civic responsibility among students and educate them on the responsible disposal of plastics for recycling, with the ultimate goal of achieving zero plastic waste in landfills on university campuses.

#Panjab University Chandigarh