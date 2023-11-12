PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

With the issuing of a letter to the principals of government-aided colleges by the Panjab University authorities, urging them to implement revision of the pay scales of unaided and self-financed faculty as per the 7th Pay Commission, the teachers have got a reason to add more fervour to their Diwali celebrations.

The letter issued from the office of Dean, College Development Council, directs the management of non-government colleges to implement the revised pay scales within 21 days, failing which requisite action will be taken against the erring colleges.

