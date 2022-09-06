PU to host 6 all-India inter-varsity tourneys

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 5

Panjab University will host six All-India Inter-University Tournaments, confirmed the annual sports calendar of the Associations of Indian Universities (AIU) released today.

Events at Other universities too Punjabi University, Patiala, has been chosen to host the All-India Inter-University Tournaments for canoeing and kayaking (men and women), cycling road (women), cycling track (men) and inter-zonal women’s hockey and kho-kho championships.

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, will host All-India Inter-University Tournaments for archery (men and women) and wushu (men and women).

Chitkara University will host inter-zonal table tennis tournaments for men and women and north zone inter-university women’s volleyball championship.

The championships will be hosted in the upcoming months at Panjab University grounds and its affiliated coaching centres.

The university will be hosting All-India Inter-University events of gymnastics (men and women), rowing (men and women) and softball (men and women) in the upcoming months. This will be perhaps for the first time after the Covid pandemic that the university will host six major tournaments in Chandigarh.

“The university will host these tournaments in the upcoming months. The AIU will release the dates for the tournaments soon. The competitions for gymnastics and softball are likely to be held at Panjab University grounds and the rowing events will be held at Sukhna Lake. This is a good opportunity for local teams. This will be perhaps for the first time after the Covid pandemic that the university will host six major AIU events, besides hosting inter-college championships, starting in October,” said a senior official of Panjab University.

