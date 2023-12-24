PU to soon start translating books into Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

A meeting of the Punjabi Bhasha Samvardhan Samiti (PBSS) was organised on Thursday at Panjab University, which has been identified as the nodal centre for the incorporation of Punjabi language in textbooks.

Varsities identified as nodal centres In the first phase of this initiative, three universities have been identified as nodal centres for three languages. These are MS University of Baroda for Gujarati, Savitribai Phule University Pune for Marathi and Panjab University for Punjabi. — Prof Renu Vig, PU Vice-Chancellor MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney contributes Rs 1 cr for translation work

As part of the Bharatiya Bhasha initiative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) under NEP 2020, the committee, comprising 10 V-Cs from the region, discussed the purpose of the PBSS and the way forward.

The V-Cs of Punjabi University, Guru Nanak Dev University, Central University of Punjab, Punjab Agricultural University, IKG Punjab Technical University, Rayat Bahra University, Amity University, Chandigarh University, Chitkara University and Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University are a part of the panel.

“In the first phase of the implementation of this initiative, three universities have been identified as nodal centres for three languages: MS University of Baroda for Gujarati, Savitribai Phule University Pune for Marathi and Panjab University for Punjabi,” said PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, who is the nodal officer.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to identify ‘perspective’ authors in Punjab for writing books in Punjabi in the fields of arts, science and commerce. A minimum of 50 books per stream will be initially written, and the copyright of the books will be with the authors.

The nodal officer will hold the responsibility of screening and finalising the list of books, providing necessary support to the authors for preparing diagrams, charts and pictures, among others. The officer will coordinate with the UGC and the principal secretary of higher education in UT for guidance and support.

It is expected that by June 2024, the editorial, design and uploading tasks will be initiated. At the fourth Global Alumni Meet at PU today, Member of Rajya Sabha Vikramjit Singh Sahney, an alumnus of the university, announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore for the translation work.

