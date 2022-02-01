PU VC appoints Prof SK Tomar as DUI

Chandigarh: PU Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar has appointed Prof SK Tomar, Department of Mathematics, as Dean of University Instructions (DUI). The VC has also appointed Prof Renu Vig, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, as Dean, Research, and Prof Jagtar Singh, Department of Biotechnology, as Dean of Student Welfare (Men). While Professor Vig and Professor Singh have been appointed for one year, Professor Tomar will hold the office of DUI till further orders. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...