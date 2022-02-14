PU VC authorised to exercise all Syndicate powers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Panjab University (PU) Senate today authorised Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar to exercise all powers of the Syndicate till it actually comes into place.

This was unanimously resolved by the House during the Senate meeting held online today. The decision was supported by a majority of the members, including some senior fellows such as Prof Kuldeep Agnihotri, former Chandigarh MP and Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain and Prof HS Bedi.

The Senate meeting started with the appreciation of the recognition of two Panjab University alumni - Prof HS Bedi and Dr Jitender Kumar Bajaj - for being named by the Government of India for the Padma Shree award. He also congratulated various faculty members who got grants from different agencies in the past one month. The Senate meeting was attended by around 60 members.

Prof SK Tomar, DUI, apprised all members of the upcoming the NAAC committee visit and the issue regarding SSR. He stated that the university had to constitute nine different policies before the NAAC visit to meet one of the important criteria.

VC can constitute any committee

During the meeting, it was decided to authorise the Vice-Chancellor to constitute any committee, which may frame these policies as early as possible so that these can be debated and discussed for the final approval and implementation in the best academic interest of university at his level.

Authorised to convene BoF

The Senate has also authorised all powers of the Syndicate (till it is formed) to convene Board of Finance (BoF) by including special invitees from the present Senate in addition to the ex-officio members. The Senate approved the recent appointments of Prof SK Tomar as Dean University Instructions, Prof Renu Vig as Dean Research and Prof Jagtar Singh as Dean Student Welfare (Men). The members insisted that all decisions should be taken considering regulations of the PU Calendar.

Demand for physical meet

Some fellows also demanded to conduct physical meeting for discussing various issues. It was also discussed to collectively gather data of PU departments and post it on their respective portals. It was also discussed to digitise PU’s library, information and achievements before the NAAC team’s visit.