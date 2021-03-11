PU VC releases coffee table book

Chandigarh, May 12
Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar released a Panjab University coffee table book titled, ‘A Peek into the Heaven’, by Gaurav Gaur and Prabhdip Brar.
The book captured the essence of the Panjab University campus during the 2020 nationwide lockdown. Prof Renu Vig, Dean University Instructions, Panjab University, and Prof P Verma, Registrar, also attended the event.
Kumar congratulated the authors and appreciated the efforts of Gaur in capturing the unprecedented visuals clicked through a simple mobile phone. He further advised that the book be made as a Panjab University souvenir that can be presented to delegations at various Panjab University events.
Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work, Panjab University, said: “The book is an effort in capturing different emotions and expressions of nature on the PU campus during the nationwide lockdown.” Ginni Singh, JRF, UIFTVD, assisted in designing the book.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
CBI dismisses its 4 SIs for fake raid in Chandigarh
Demanded Rs 25 lakh from owners of IT firm