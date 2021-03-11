PU VC releases coffee table book

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar released a Panjab University coffee table book titled, ‘A Peek into the Heaven’, by Gaurav Gaur and Prabhdip Brar.

The book captured the essence of the Panjab University campus during the 2020 nationwide lockdown. Prof Renu Vig, Dean University Instructions, Panjab University, and Prof P Verma, Registrar, also attended the event.

Kumar congratulated the authors and appreciated the efforts of Gaur in capturing the unprecedented visuals clicked through a simple mobile phone. He further advised that the book be made as a Panjab University souvenir that can be presented to delegations at various Panjab University events.

Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work, Panjab University, said: “The book is an effort in capturing different emotions and expressions of nature on the PU campus during the nationwide lockdown.” Ginni Singh, JRF, UIFTVD, assisted in designing the book.