PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh, September 4

Tempers ran high on the Panjab University campus with the assault on the presidential candidate of the Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU), Davinder Pal Singh. Supporters of PUSU alleged that Davinder was thrashed by the supporters of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS).

Students block road after attack on Davinder (extreme right). Ravi Kumar

Davinder alleged that his turban was tossed by the assailants. Canvassing for the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections, schedule to be held on September 6, ended today.

“Soon after reaching the parking lot of my department (University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences), I spotted a group of youngsters standing there. I asked my friend ‘what happened’, and the group, wearing CYSS badges, ran towards me. They beat me up and tossed my turban. My hair got untied and I fell on the road. The assailants fled the spot soon after the attack. I suffered injuries and underwent a medical check-up at the GMSH-16,” alleged Davinder.

Late in the evening, PUSU got support from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), the Students for Society (SFS) and the National Students’ Union of India (NUSI). All groups condemned the attack.

“They (CYSS) made it look like a Punjab panchayat elections. They are indulging in dirty politics and bringing a bad name to the university every day. Their supporters (outsiders) roam on the campus and make things difficult for others. They have got full support of MLAs and the state government in carrying out such wrongdoings,” said a PUSU supporter.

“The CYSS party completely refutes all of those baseless allegations. This is being done to undermine CYSS’s popularity at Panjab University and among students. Other groups are backing this false propaganda out of concern over the group’s ongoing campus support,” said Paras Rattan, general secretary, Chandigarh unit of CYSS.

Despite assurances by DSW Jatinder Grover and Chandigarh Police DSP Gurmukh Singh, protesting students continued to block the road till 10.30 pm. The DSW assured them that no outsider will be allowed to enter the campus and action taken against those involved in this matter.

