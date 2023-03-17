PU win gymnastics championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Panjab University won the All-India Inter-University Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, which concluded today.

The host university scored 231 points to win the title. University of Mumbai claimed overall second position with 209.85 points, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, finished third with 166.05 points and Delhi University finished fourth with 131.75 points.

Meanwhile, Shayona V of Panjab University was adjudged the overall best gymnast with 86.85 points. Richa Chordia of Savitribai Phule Pune University bagged the second position with 80.35 points, Vandana Bharti of University of Madras claimed the third position with 79.60 points and Janvi of Panjab University claimed the fourth position by scoring 75 points.

In the hoop event, Shayona claimed the top position with 21.40 points, followed by Stuti Gupta of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, bagging the second position with 20.85 points and Nisha Kale of University of Mumbai and Purnoor Kaushal of Punjabi University, Patiala, jointly claimed the third position with 20.10 points.

In the ball event, Shayona scored 22.15 points to claim the top position. Sneha Gupta of Lovely Professional University claimed the second position with 21.80 points. Aayushi Agarwal and Janvi of Delhi University claimed the third position with 20.40 points.

Shayona won her third gold by scoring 22.10 points in the clubs’ event. Vandana bagged the second position by scoring 21.30 points, while Punnya of Panjab University and Priyanka of Guru Nanak Dev University finished at the third position by scoring 20.80 points.

Ananya Soman of University of Mumbai claimed ribbon’s gold medal by scoring 22.05 points. Shayona claimed silver with a score of 21.20 points. Janvi and Richa claimed the joint bronze medal by scoring 20.535 points.