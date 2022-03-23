Public holiday in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh, March 22

On account of Shaheedi Diwas of Bhagat Singh, the UT Administration has announced a public holiday in all government offices/ boards/corporations/institutions, including industrial establishments, under it on Wednesday (March 23).

Appointment rescheduled for applicants at RLA

To avoid inconvenience to the public in the office of the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), the applicants who had booked their appointments for March 23 for submission of files in the office of the RLA, Sector 17, and Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, will be entertained alphabetically from March 24 to 30.

Applicants whose name starts with alphabet

“A” to “C” on March 24 (Thursday)

“D” to “J” on March 25 (Friday)

“K” to “O” on March 28 (Monday)

“P” to “R” on March 29 (Tuesday)

“S” to “Z” on March 30 (Wednesday)