Public holiday in Chandigarh today on account of martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: On account of the martyrdom day of fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev, the Chandigarh Administration has announced a public holiday in all government offices/boards/corporations/ institutions, including industrial establishments under the Chandigarh Administration, on Friday (June 3).

Besides, on account of St Kabir Jayanti, the Chandigarh Administration has declared a public holiday on June 14 (Tuesday).