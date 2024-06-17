Public park in a state of neglect

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 16

Residents complained that the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 62 has been neglected by the Municipal Corporation authorities.

The heaps of silt, garbage between the YPS Bridge and the starting point of underground water drain have blocked the smooth flow of dirty water through the underground drain. Muck, grass, and sewage water have accumulated on the bed of the park since many days, but no attention is being paid for the park’s upkeep.

“The Nature Park has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and snakes. Mohali Municipal Corporation has not done anything to clear the blockage in the choe,” said Jasbir Singh, chairperson, Peacock Environment and Wildlife Protection Society.

The residents of Sector 62 complained that hundreds of elderly and young visit the park for morning and evening walks. They have to face inconvenience due to the foul smell emitting from the garbage in the choe. “The Municipal Corporation should immediately clean it before the monsoons in public interest,” a resident appealed.

