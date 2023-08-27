Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 26

With the authorities concerned turning a blind eye to encroachments, a number of public parks have been turned into private gardens or lawns by residents in several sectors here.

People have erected small gates on their boundary walls to encroach on the adjoining public parks. Some use the encroached spaces as a lawn while the others grow vegetables or flowers there. During a random check, such violations were witnessed at parks in Sectors 19, 20, 22, 23 and 45.

Area encroached on near the open gym in a park at Sector 20.

In Sector 19, entry to the L-shaped park has been closed by building walls on both sides, leaving little space for morning or evening walkers. “We have been complaining about it but all our complaints have fallen on deaf ears. The MC should take over the park for maintenance so that locals can use it for morning and evening walk. A public park should be for the public but not for an individual,” said a Sector 19 resident, preferring anonymity.

Another encroachment in a public park at Sector 20, Chandigarh.

At the back of the Sector 20 market, several residents have encroached on most of the park. People have put up iron grills or big sheets to encroach on the park for their personal use. Vegetables or flowers have been grown on these encroached spaces.

In Sector 45, several houses have encroached on the neighbourhood parks to park their vehicles or to use these spaces as private gardens. Residents have also laid tiles or concrete slabs in some parks. Similar violations were witnessed in several other sectors.

Space adjacent to a house being used as a private garden at Sector 22 in Chandigarh.

Residents claimed they had covered the area as these were not being maintained properly by the MC or RWAs. “Miscreants throw garbage, pee here or get their dogs here to answer nature’s call. Since we are in the vicinity, we have to bear with the foul smell. The authorities neither properly maintain these spaces nor challan miscreants. So, we have made this area green and maintain it properly,” said a resident.

Will take action: MC A team will be deputed to check each and every neighbourhood park. Wherever such encroachments are found, the same will be removed and action taken as per law. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

City-based activist and environmentalist LR Budania said, “The authorities should keep a check on its property. A corner house in Sector 36 has encroached on a public path and build a servant room there. How authorities can shut their eyes to such illegal practices.”

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “A team will be deputed to check each and every neighbourhood park. Wherever such encroachments are found, the same will be removed.”

Parks not maintained properly: Violators

Miscreants throw garbage, pee here or get their dogs here to answer nature’s call. Since we are in the vicinity, we have to bear with the foul smell. The authorities neither properly maintain these spaces nor challan miscreants. So, we have made this area green and maintain it properly,” said one of the residents.