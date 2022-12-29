Chandigarh: Public service vehicles need to have tracking device by Jan 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

For the safety of passengers, all public service vehicles will have to get the vehicle location tracking (VLT) device and panic button installed by January 31.

In pursuance of the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the UT Administration has made the vehicle location tracking device and panic button mandatory for the public service vehicles (maxi cab, motor cab, buses) in Chandigarh as specified under the Rule 125 (H) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Sub-Rule 5 of Rule 90 and Sub-Rule 1 of Rule 129.

According to a notification issued by the Administration, all specified registered vehicles will have to comply with these rules before January 31, 2023, and all specified new vehicles will have to comply with the same at the time of registration.

All public service vehicles registered in Chandigarh are required to install these devices.

An official said the State Transport Authority (STA) started the implementation of the VLT & EA (vehicle location tracking and emergency alert) project on June 30. Around 35 per cent of the public service vehicles registered in Chandigarh have the VLT device and panic button so far. These devices are checked at the time of inspection for the fitness of vehicles, said the STA.

The official said it helped make travelling by public service vehicles safe, especially for women and children. It can now be easily checked whether a vehicle is following its decided route, has reached its destination on time, is running withing speed limits, not being driven recklessly, etc.

Two wheelers, e-rickshaws and three-wheelers are exempt from installing these devices.

Admn issues notification

