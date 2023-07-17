Public Sports Club lift overall powerlifting title with 62 points

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 16

Public Sports Club, Sector 56, won the overall trophy of the 33th Senior Men), 27th Junior (Men) and 14th Sub Junior (Boys) Powerlifting Championship held at the Sector 42 sports complex.

The Sector 56 powerlifters won the title by scoring 62 points. Weightlifting Coaching Centre, Sector 42, claimed second position by scoring 28 points, and Sports Complex, Sarangpur, team scored 18 points to finish third.

KDS Nagra, president, Chandigarh Powerlifting Association, inaugurated the championship in which over 70 powerlifters participated.

In the sub junior 53 kg category, Sumit Kumar claimed gold medal by lifting a total weight of 332.5 kg. In the sub junior 59 kg category, Anish Thakur (260 kg), Abhishek (195 kg) and Banpreet Singh (175 kg) claimed top three positions. Sudhansh Kumar lifted 295 kg to win the junior 59 kg category title, while Mohamed Kalamudin claimed second position by lifting 280 kg. In the sub junior 66 kg category, Kshitij Kashyap (415 kg), Rahul Joshi (285 kg) and Shivam Partap (28 kg) claimed podium positions, while in the junior 66 kg category, Rohan Dass Gupta claimed the top honour by lifting 525 kg.

Laksham Kumar (400 kg) claimed second position, followed by Yesh (395 kg) at third. Kuljeet Singh won the gold medal in the senior 66 kg category by lifting 355 kg, while Deepak Sharma remained second by lifting 350 kg weight. In the sub junior 74 kg category, Hemansh Sang (375 kg), Prabhjot Singh (332.5 kg) and Harshit Sharma (325 kg) bagged the honours.

Deepak won the junior 74 kg category gold by lifting a total weight of 555 kg. Vishal Tanina (472.5 kg) and Pushwinder Singh (400 kg) finished second and third. Burebdra Karki lifted 505 kg to win the senior 74 kg category gold. Saurav claimed the second position by lifting 445 kg. In Master (I) 74 kg category, Sunil Kumar (307.5 kg) was the sole winner. In sub junior 83 kg category, Radhe Krishan (350 kg), Arun Chaku (315 kg) and Rishab Tuhan (295 kg) bagged medals.