Public toilet in a bad shape

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 26

A public toilet in the Phase 3B2 market near a private hospital is in a very bad shape.

The sanitaryware in the facility is broken and lying in disuse for the past many months. There is no water in the taps and tanks. Foul smell keeps emanating from it throughout the day.

“It is very difficult to pass by the unhygienic toilet. Sanitation workers are not coming here for the past sometime. The flush does not work and drains are clogged. It is probably one of the worst-kept toilets in the city,” said said Ranjit Singh, a passerby.

Shopkeepers complained that MC officials were least bothered about the basic civic amenities in one of the busiest markets of the town.

Locals said the public toilet was near a hospital and many patients and attendants use it daily. Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “The public toilet will be made functional soon.”

#Mohali