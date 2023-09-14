PUCSC members take oath

Chandigarh, September 13
The newly elected Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) members took the oath at their respective offices today. Besides, an election was held on the university premises today for the new executive body. The new PUCSC president, Jatinder Singh, took the oath in the presence of senior campus leaders. Among others who took the oath were the newly elected vice-president, Ranmeekjot Kaur, secretary Deepak Goyat and joint secretary Gourav Chahal.
Daksh Kohli (Department of Statistics), Ritika Chander (Department of Psychology), Paramjit Singh (University Institute of Legal Studies), Dhruvika (Department and National Centre for Human Genome Studies) and Loveneesh Puri (Department of Zoology) have been elected as executive members. It may be recalled that Jatinder had won the PUCSC poll earlier this month with a record 3,002 votes, prevailing over his rival by a margin of 603 votes.
