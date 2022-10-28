Panjab University Campus Students' Council panel to be elected today

Chandigarh: As many as 122 department representatives (DRs) will elect the executive committee of the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) on October 28. The elections for choosing the executive committee will be held at 11 pm and the oath ceremony of the PUCSC will be held at 3 pm on October 28. As per the tentative schedule, the filling of nominations will start at 11.30 am, followed by scrutiny at 11.50 am, display of list at 12.10 pm, withdrawals at 12.30 pm, final list at 12.45 pm and polling at 1 pm. TNS
PEC to organise TRIVIUM
Chandigarh: Speakers’ Association and Study Circle (SAASC) of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will organise the 13th edition of the TRIVIUM, an annual Asian Parliamentary Debating Championship, from October 28 to 30. This debating will see massive participation from students from all over the nation and a stellar group of internationally reputed core and invited adjudicators and an exciting pool of cash prizes. TNS
PU campus log win in tennis
Chandigarh: Panjab University (PU) campus defeated MCM DAV College, Sector 26, by 2-1 during the ongoing Panjab University Inter College Tennis Championship for Women. Riya Kaushik won the first match for the campus team by defeating Khushleen Kaur 6-0 6-0, whereas Himanshika levelled the scores by defeating Shamita Yadav 6-3 6-0. In the doubles, the campus team of Riya and Radhika Vasudeva defeated Himanshika Khushleen 6-1 7-5 to pull off a 2-1 win. In the second match, GGDSD College, Sector 32, registered a 2-0 win over DAV College, Sector 10. Gurleen Kaur defeated Alam 4-6 6-2 6-4, whereas Harnoor Kaur ousted Simran Pritam 6-4 6-2. TNS
PUTA elections On November 17
Chandigarh: The Panjab University Teachers' Association (PUTA) will hold its annual elections on November 17. "The process for conducting PUTA elections 2022-23 has been initiated and Prof Vijay Nagpal has been appointed as Returning Officer. The polling for the elections will be held on November 17," stated a PUTA's communique. It further stated that the preliminary list of members will be released soon. TNS
Teachers attend AIoT training
Chandigarh: Three-day artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) training was organised by the CBSE and the NITI Ayog, along with the Atal Innovation Mission in the UT. Science and social studies teachers of Gurukul Global and AI and tinkering facilitators from the north zone attended training. The participants thought of innovative ways to implement the AI and tinkering techniques in their respective subjects.
