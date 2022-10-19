PUCSC poll: Dream debut for AAP outfit

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 18

The Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) today created history by winning the presidential post on its Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election debut.

CYSS’ Aayush Khatkar polled 2,712 votes to defeat his nearest rival Harish Gujjar of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by 660 votes. Gujjar could secure 2,052 votes. The CYSS fought the election with the Indian Student Association (ISA) and Panjab University Helping Hand (PUHH).

Total votes: 14,984 Polled: 9,919 %age: 66* (* approx)

In the new council, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) bagged two posts — vice-president and joint secretary — while the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) claimed the post of secretary.

Manish Boora and Harshdeep S Batth

AAP supporters termed the win important ahead of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections. Many students from Himachal study at the university. Soon after Khatkar’s win, Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer reached the campus and joined the victory celebrations. “I must congratulate the entire CYSS unit for this win,” he said. Also, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, MLA and Parminder Singh Goldy, chairman, Punjab Youth Development Board, were present.

Pravesh Bishnoi

Khatkar, who hails from Jind (Haryana), said he would ensure students got conducive environment on campus. “My aim is to ensure development in the university and safety for female students. Our primary demand is to build a new hostel for both men and women. Also, we will ensure revamp of AC Joshi Library. Our party will strictly oppose fee hike. I will be the first to go on hunger strike if authorities take any step against students’ interest,” said Khatkar.

Asked about possible impact of AAP wave in the elections, he added: “Our party believes in working for the welfare of society. I will act as a bridge between students and the Punjab Government to bring the best for the university. It’s a fresh start, and students will soon witness the change.”

As the polling started at 9.30 am in various departments, long queues of vehicles blocked entry to the campus. The counting of votes started at 2 pm and the final result was out by 9 pm.

After a gap of two years, traditional celebrations were witnessed at Student’s Centre by the winners.

The CYSS’ victory comes a month after PU student leaders, including Sanjeev Chaudhary, former chairman and election in-charge of ABVP (2019); Sumit Ruhal, former president, National Student Organisation (NSO); Paras Rattan, former campus president of ABVP and its 2019 presidential candidate; Navaldeep, former president, Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU); Vinod Dahiya, former president, NSUI; Nishant Kaushal, former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president 2016; Amit Dhanda, founder NSO and Ravinder Gill former president Student Federation of Panjab University (SFPU), joined the outfit in presence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

Soon after the win, rumours of the Delhi CM coming to the university started doing the rounds. If true, he will make his maiden visit to the campus during PUCSC installation ceremony.

Many congratulations to AAP’s student wing CYSS for winning PUCSC elections. Today, youth of India is looking at AAP with big hope. — Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

