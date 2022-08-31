PUCSC poll: Panjab University panel holds meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

A meeting of a committee, comprising Panjab University (PU) Deans (Student Welfare), the Chandigarh Police SSP and students’ representatives, was held at the Senate Hall, in anticipation of the coming elections of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC).

The elections, which were not conducted in the past two years due to the Covid pandemic, are expected to be held in coming months.

The committee discussed that law and order should be maintained on the campus and outsiders’ entry would not be allowed. Students’ organisations should cooperate with the authorities. Parties were warned against indulging in any type of illegal activity and violence.

Elections on Sept 23?

One of the students’ political outfit claimed that the PU authorities proposed to hold elections on September 23. However, the authorities denied any such development. “The elections are unlikely to be held on September 23, as the commencement of postgraduate classes is said to be on September 30. And as of now, there has been no change in this schedule. The authorities will take a final call on rescheduling, if possible,” said a senior official.

