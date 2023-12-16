PUCSC president pledges menstrual leave for students

Chandigarh, December 15
After Union Minister Smriti Irani recently sparked a furore by dismissing the need for a paid leave policy for menstruation while speaking in Parliament, PUCSC president Jatinder Singh today held a press conference at Panjab University (PU) to address her remarks.
Singh, who has been pressing for menstrual leaves for the female students ever since he won the elections, exuded confidence that by the end of his tenure, every woman at PU would be entitled to 10 to 12 leaves for menstruation in every semester.
He also called upon the ABVP to clarify its stance on the issue. He has also challenged the minister to an open debate on the issue.
