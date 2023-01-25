PUDA Executive Officer in VB net for graft, fraud

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 24

The Vigilance Bureau today arrested Mahesh Bansal, Executive Officer (Coordination), PUDA, Mohali, in a case of graft and cheating.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 409, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the VB police station on January 17.

A spokesperson said the case was registered against Bansal, Sunehra Singh, a resident of Sonepat, Dr Parminderjeet Singh, Daljit Singh, senior assistant, and Gurdeep Singh, record keeper, on a complaint of Umesh Goyal, a resident of Sector 80.

It had come to light that a 500 sq yd residential plot in Mohali was allotted by GMADA to Sunehra Singh in 2016. After this, Sunehra first made an agreement to sell for this plot with complainant Umesh Goyal on May 29, 2017, but before the completion of the deal, the allottee got the plot transferred in the name of Dr Parminderjeet Singh and others.

The complainant filed two applications with the Estate Officer, GMADA, for not transferring the plot to any party, but Bansal, allegedly without giving any chance of hearing to complainant Goyal and in collusion with Parminderjeet and others, transferred the plot in Parminderjeet’s name and misappropriated/destroyed the related file from the office.

The spokesperson added that while Bansal was arrested, efforts were being made to arrest the remaining suspects in the case. Further investigation in the case was under progress, he said.