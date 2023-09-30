PUDA holds cleanliness drive in Gateway City

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 29

PUDA undertook a cleanliness drive in its project Gateway City in Sector 118 here today. During the drive, various roads were swept, parks cleaned and trees pruned.

Apneet Riyait, Chief Administrator, PUDA, revealed that the activities were conducted to commemorate the Swachhta Pakhwada-2023 being observed from September 15 to October 1. To make PUDA employees aware about the dangers of single-use plastic, a seminar was held at PUDA Bhawan today.

