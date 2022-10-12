Puducherry beat Chandigarh girls by 9 wkts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, team faced a nine-wicket defeat against Puducherry in the opening encounter of the Women’s Senior T20 Tournament at Vizag. Batting first, Chandigarh posted 95/5 in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, Puducherry achieved the target with the help of Asha (48) and Yuvashree (38). Chandigarh will play their next match against Baroda on October 12.

