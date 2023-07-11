Pugilists Nikhil, Arman log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 10

Chandigarh’s Nikhil ousted Roushan Kumar of Bihar 4-1 in a 50 kg bout, during the opening day of the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The fiercely contested bout witnessed a show of immense determination and talent from both pugilists but it was Nikhil’s agility and attacking technique that gave him the edge over his opponent.

Another local boxer, Arman (57 kg) prevailed against Reewash Rai of Sikkim with a comfortable 5-0 win. Ronit (66 kg) of Delhi hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Anantha Krishna of Kerala by referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in round 1. Two pugilists from Haryana — Dhruv (52 kg) and Aman Dass Ahlawat (63 kg) — reigned supreme in their tournament openers.

While Dhruv showcased his conviction to get the better of Ravi Gond of Uttar Pradesh in a 4-1 win, Ahlawat logged win over Rang I Man Lamin of Meghalaya by RSC in the second round of his bout. Harshjot Singh (75 kg) of Punjab put up a display of attacking supremacy as he triumphed over S Devsaran of Tamil Nadu by RSC verdict in the second round.