Pukhraj Mann helps Titans win in Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup

Mohali, June 10
Pukhraj Mann scored an unbeaten quickfire 45 off 24 balls, studded with four sixes and two boundaries, as Intersoft Titans beat JK Super Strikers by six wickets on the opening day of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cricket Cup at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.
Chasing 164-run target, the Titans posted 165/4 in 18.4 overs. The side opened with Mridul Sandal and Vishwanath Pratap Singh. The duo raised a 36-run stand for the opening wicket before Sandal (35 off 16 balls, with three sixes and four boundaries) fell prey to Vashish Mehra. Thereafter, Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu joined Sandal and the duo played an important role in the team’s win. The duo-raised a 62-run stand before Pratap (26 off 25 balls, with three boundaries) was caught by Shivein Rakheja off Mayank Markande.
Sahil Khan accounted for Hajras Singh Tandon (1) to reduce the side to 99/3. However, Mann and Gitansh Khera (14 off 10 balls) helped the side achieve the target easily. Earlier, batting first, the Strikers posted 163/9 in the allotted 20 overs. Rakheja (46 of 41 balls, with three boundaries and three sixes) along with Shahbaz Singh Sandhu (33 off 24 balls, with three boundaries and one six) and opener Karteek Sharma (22 off 17 balls, with three boundaries and one six) helped the side achieve the total.
Emanjot Singh Chahal remain the pick of the bowlers with 3/27, while Krish Bhagat (2/26) was the other notable wicket taker.
Earlier, Punjabi folk singer Gurdas Maan performed at the inauguration ceremony.
