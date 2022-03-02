Pulse Polio: Over 97K immunised in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 1
As many as 97,190 children were immunised during the three-day Pulse Polio programme which concluded in the city today.
Teams of the Health Department visited each and every house and ensured every child less than five years of age was administered the polio drops. The teams covered the entire UT, while laying special focus on homeless, nomads and vulnerable areas, including construction sites where rag pickers and beggars settle down with their children.
Polio and Covid vaccination stalls were set up at the Rose Festival too. Four night teams comprising of health and police functionaries gave polio drops to 117 children under the “Taare Zameen Par”, a night vigil activity carried out in different parts of the city.
Multi-level monitoring and supervision was done at various levels by internal supervisors and external monitors deployed by the World Health Organization.
Suman Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare-cum-Director, NHM, appreciated the efforts and motivation of all volunteers who participated in the campaign. —
