Pune university bag softball title

Chandigarh, April 12
Savitribai Phule University, Pune, won the All-India Inter-University Softball (Men) Championship held at the PU.
Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, claimed the second position, while Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) finished third. Acharya Nagarjuna University, Nagarjuna Nagar (Andhra Pradesh), came fourth. Nearly 90 teams of various universities from all over the nation participated in the tournament.
