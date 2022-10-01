Punjab Aces edge out Fairway Comets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Punjab Aces needed to pull through all their resources to gain a vital 4-3 win over a spirited Fairway Comets team on Day 6 of the Chandigarh Golf League being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club here. KS Bhullar sank a clutch putt on the 18th to halve their Fourball game and helped his team get over the line in the most dramatic situations.

In the day’s first match, Partee Panthers ran out 4-3 winners against Canam Raptors. It was looking like a sweep for the Panthers till the Raptors began turning the tide by winning the final three games. Goody Malhi inspired the fightback with a birdie on the 14th hole post which the game turned on its head.

Captain’s 18 recorded their third win on the bounce after beating the Green Gators 4.5-2.5 and breaking their streak. This match produced the game of the day with Kulbir Singh Brar producing a massive comeback after being 7 holes down after 7 holes. He began his comeback from the 8th hole onwards and inched away to finish the game all-square and earn his team an unlikely half point.

The fourth match of the day produced the only half of the day as Sleepy Owl Chargers & Signature by KLV played out a very interesting draw. It was a match where both sides seemed to concede momentum at the wrong times only for the other side to do the same. In the end, the score line justified the way the match panned out.

In the final game, Netsmartz Tigers were challenged but still had enough in the tank to power through to a 5-2 win over Tee Birds. After some convincing wins for Tigers, Tee Birds managed to pull a couple of points back and looked like a third was on the cards. However, the anchor pair pulled the rabbit out of the hat on the 18th hole and won 1 up to get the extra point.