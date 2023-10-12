Punjab Aces stun Green Gators 7-0 in CGL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Punjab Aces stunned Green Gators 7-0 during the Chandigarh Golf League being held at Chandigarh Golf Club. Hunting Hawks beat Empire 5-2 to put themselves in quarterfinal contention. Soaring Eagles won 4-3 against Moksha Royals while Netsmartz Tigers pipped Fairway Comets by the same scoreline.

Aces’ senior player Rao Birender Sidhu finished his game 7&6 to ensure there are no hiccups in his singles game, while skipper Mivaan Singh had a few tough holes to eventually win 2-Up making a big meal after being 5-Up with six to play. Viren Ghumman played lights out partnering Rupinder Singh to win 4&3 and Sukhjeet Singh Lehal & Tajinder Singh Grewal won 5&4. Balpreet Ghuman & Shiv Singh’s last hole heroics helped the side to log an easy win.

The Hawks got back to winning ways by downing Empire making their qualification a certainty after completing their league matches. Puneet Dhiman gave them an early lead with Gurpreet Singh Bakshi closing out his game partnering Sachin Bansal with 4&3 scoreline. However, Pauline Sapphire Singh combined Brig. Bikramjit Singh to win by a huge 6&5 win as Empire could only win one singles & fourball game each. Eagles & Tigers both won their matches with a similar scoreline.