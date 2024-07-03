Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association chief booked for assaulting lawyer

Chandigarh, July 2
The UT police have booked Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association president Vikas Malik and his associates for allegedly assaulting a lawyer on the High Court complex.
The victim, Ranjeet Singh, along with a court clerk, was delivering court summons to Malik in connection with a writ petition when the incident occurred on Monday.
Ranjeet suffered injuries, including to his rib, and was taken to the GMSH-16 .
In his statement to the police, Ranjeet claimed that Malik and his associates attacked him and he was rescued by other lawyers. A case under Sections 191(2), 190, 126(2), 115(2) and 351(2,3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 3 police station. In addition to Malik, Kunal Muthreja and Dinesh Jangra have been named in the FIR.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today
Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...
PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite
Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...
Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks
Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla
Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters