Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association chief booked for assaulting lawyer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

The UT police have booked Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association president Vikas Malik and his associates for allegedly assaulting a lawyer on the High Court complex.

The victim, Ranjeet Singh, along with a court clerk, was delivering court summons to Malik in connection with a writ petition when the incident occurred on Monday.

Ranjeet suffered injuries, including to his rib, and was taken to the GMSH-16 .

In his statement to the police, Ranjeet claimed that Malik and his associates attacked him and he was rescued by other lawyers. A case under Sections 191(2), 190, 126(2), 115(2) and 351(2,3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 3 police station. In addition to Malik, Kunal Muthreja and Dinesh Jangra have been named in the FIR.

