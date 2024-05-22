 Punjab and Haryana High Court blasts UT Admn for cannabis chaos; slams unsatisfactory, casual efforts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Punjab and Haryana High Court blasts UT Admn for cannabis chaos; slams unsatisfactory, casual efforts

Punjab and Haryana High Court blasts UT Admn for cannabis chaos; slams unsatisfactory, casual efforts

Bench also calls for an action plan to check its growth during rainy season

Punjab and Haryana High Court blasts UT Admn for cannabis chaos; slams unsatisfactory, casual efforts

Photo for representational purpose only. File



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik 

Chandigarh, May 22 

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a scathing rebuke to the UT Administration and municipal corporation authorities for their grossly inadequate response to the rampant growth of wild cannabis plants across the city. The court expressed its deep disappointment with their failure to comply with its previous orders on the issue, calling their efforts “unsatisfactory” and “casual.”

The high court Bench of Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sandeep Moudgil also made it clear that a special team was required to be deployed to ensure complete eradication. The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, was alerted to the extensive presence of wild cannabis in multiple Sectors of Chandigarh, including areas near the Judges’ residences and public spaces such as Rajendra Park and the Secretariat roundabout. This unchecked growth, the court noted, posed a severe risk, especially to the youth, who were increasingly falling prey to drug abuse.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, status reports in response to the court’s earlier directives were submitted by the Executive Engineers of Horticulture Divisions of the Municipal Corporation and UT Chandigarh. The reports purported to show efforts to remove the wild cannabis.

But the Bench found the measures woefully inadequate before admonishing the authorities for the half-hearted approach. Referring to the photographs attached to the affidavits, the Judges asserted it revealed significant remnants of the cannabis plants, scattered and untreated, despite removal efforts.

In its detailed order, the Bench observed the municipal corporation’s stand in the matter was that periodic cleaning of such wild growth was carried out at regular intervals, or as and when required. “This court is amazed at such a response, wherein a casual affidavit has been filed. Such an issue needs to be addressed with all seriousness, and a special team of staff, including labor, must be deployed to ensure that no such wild growth of cannabis plants ever grows again. But it does not seem to be the intention of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh,” the Bench observed.

Pointing at the other affidavit filed on the UT Administration’s behalf, the Bench asserted the action taken so far was totally unsatisfactory. But the Bench refrained itself from passing a “harsh order” as the matter was at the initial stages,

Before parting with the matter, the Bench made it clear that “more stern steps”, such as uprooting the wild growth, were required to be taken. The Judges also called for an action plan to check its growth during the rainy season.

Punjab and Haryana also found themselves at the receiving end, as the Bench asserted the “clandestine stand” taken by counsel for both States was condemnable and unacceptable. Elaborating, the judges observed the States had not filed any affidavit but orally submitted that the meetings of the Chief Secretaries of the two States had taken place with the heads of the department and directions had been issued to take necessary action.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Pollywood

Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notice to Gurdas Maan

3
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

4
Punjab

Was pressured to carry out illegal acts: Former Punjab DGP VK Bhawra moves High Court

5
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

6
Haryana

Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann recites poem ‘Kikli 2.0’ at Badal village during roadshow in favour of Bathinda candidate Gurmeet Khuddian

8
Chandigarh

Sippy Sidhu murder case: 2-judge Supreme Court bench recuses itself from hearing plea of accused

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

10
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Bomb threat email received by North Block, security officers conduct searches

Delhi's North Block receives bomb threat; security officers conduct searches

The North Block houses the Home Ministry

‘Correct discourse, maintain decorum’: EC raps BJP, Congress; asks to issue formal notes to star campaigners

‘Correct discourse, maintain decorum’: EC raps BJP, Congress; asks to issue formal notes to star campaigners

The poll body asked both the parties to desist from campaign...

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

"Mera munda vi Sidhu varga hi hoshiar bane," said a middle-a...

Supreme Court slams former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for ‘suppressing facts’; JMM leader withdraws plea against arrest

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case

Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestinian as a state

In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway


Cities

View All

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Rail traffic back on track in Amritsar as farmers end blockade

Lulu Group International to start logistics, food processing centre in Punjab’s Amritsar

Dinesh Singh Babbu hits the road in Bhoa, says will use BADP funds for repair

We believe in walking the talk: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Amritsar: Tilling land beyond border fence, farmers feel ignored

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 10 days to go, RSS bolsters BJP campaign with baithaks in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari slams Yogi Adityanath for Covid ‘mismanagement’

Countering Manish Tewari’s remarks, Sanjay Tandon says ‘vote for me means vote for PM’

Harmohan Dhawan's son Vikram has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Special casual leave on May 25, holiday on June 1 in Chandigarh

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

L-G Saxena supports Maliwal

‘Assault’ case: ‘Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me’, says Swati Maliwal

Man behind Delhi Metro graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly

Kejriwal: Shah, Yogi called AAP supporters ‘Pakistani’

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Jalandhar turns into poll battleground with publicity blitz

Brar quits AAP, joins saffron party

Civic issues put on back burner in poll season

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

2 killed, 12 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Punjab's Ludhiana

Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress’s Warring takes on BJP, AAP; promises real solutions for Punjab

Centre provided much to keep Ludhiana’s development on track, says Sampla

Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Want to be commoners’ voice: Dr Dharamvira

Want to be commoners’ voice: Patiala Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 15.5 lakh to cast vote in Fatehgarh Sahib

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala, pupils take part in fashion event

2 held with 5K tablets