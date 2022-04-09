Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses plea with Rs 1 lakh costs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed with Rs1 lakh costs a petition for transferring complaints to some “independent senior police officer” posted in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, other than the UT Senior Superintendent of Police.

The petition was filed by Ram Lal Chaudhary, having a company by the name of “Orvis Builders and Developers Private Limited”. Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan of the High Court asserted an affidavit by the SDPO (South), Chandigarh, was very clear about the petitioner’s antecedents and the pendency of a number of criminal cases.

Justice Sangwan observed a perusal of the FIRs referred to against the petitioner revealed that all complainants from different places were alleging that he approached them to get their work done and also allured them to part away with a huge amount of money.

In one FIR of New Delhi, complainant Tejinder Pal Setia alleged that his car worth Rs2.33 lakh was illegally taken by the petitioner. In a complaint filed by Gurmit Singh, it was stated that his case was pending in the High Court, when the petitioner approached him and demanded Rs2 crore for getting a favourable order, stating that he was known to a sitting Judge.

When the case was not decided in his favour, the petitioner again represented that he would get the matter settled in the Supreme Court. After the apex court decision, he refused to return the amount, which clearly showed the criminal intention of the petitioner.

In the complaint given by Vishal Chugh, again it was stated that the petitioner demanded Rs3.5 crore for settlement of some case by saying that he was known to a High Court Judge and would get the case settled. In the process he cheated Vishal Chug.

In the FIR lodged by Tejinder Pal Singh, it was stated that his son was facing a murder trial and the petitioner took Rs1.1 crore for getting him acquitted from court and, later on, refused to pay back the amount.

“The stand of UT Chandigarh is clear that it is the modus operandi of the petitioner that he, with intention to cheat, daringly approaches the persons, who are looking for someone who has liaison with the higher officers and in that process, he has duped a number of persons,” Justice Sangwan added.