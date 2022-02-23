Punjab and Haryana High Court fixes March 16 to hear plea on Chandigarh mayoral poll

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today fixed March 16 for further hearing a petition by Anju Katyal of the Aam Aadmi Party and two other councillors. They had moved the court for declaring the election results for the Chandigarh Mayor’s post illegal. Directions were also sought to hold fresh elections to the Mayor’s post.

Complying with the directions issued by the court on the previous date of hearing, the original record, along with other documents, was placed before the Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma.

In their plea, Katyal, Prem Lata and Ram Chander Yadav had submitted that their petition pointed out “various political atrocities openly carried out at the behest of ruling political party bigwigs in Chandigarh”.

The petitioners had submitted that AAP secured 14 seats and became the largest party in the elections. But the result did not go well with the Bharatiya Janta Party, which was in “power in the Municipal Corporation in the last tenure”.

Upon counting of all 28 polled votes, eight votes were kept out for ‘defects’. “AAP clearly won with a margin of two votes, 11 votes falling into the kitty of petitioner-Katyal of the AAP and nine to the BJP candidate,” the petitioners added.

But the presiding officer and the prescribed authority-cum-Divisional Commissioner arbitrarily started reconsidering the eight ballot votes from the cancelled/rejected lot and proceeded to declare a torn/mutilated voter slip cast to a BJP candidate as good for counting.

The petitioners had added that the final tally headed for a tie with 14 votes each, even after counting the defective/torn voter slip cast. The presiding officer, himself an elected BJP councillor, started playing otherwise by picking one ballot slip/vote cast in the petitioner’s favour to cite a mark on its backside without showing it. The respondents immediately declared the vote/ballot slip in the petitioner’s favour as ‘cancelled’. The BJP candidate was suddenly declared elected with 14-13 margin to utmost shock and surprise of the petitioner, other members of the House and the public at large, it was added.