Outraging of modesty

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to Nancy Ghuman, others

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to Nancy Ghuman, others

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim anticipatory bail to Nancy Ghuman, along with three others, in a case alleging outraging of modesty and other offences. Justice Vivek Puri of the High Court also granted regular bail to journalist Rabindra Narayan.

Justice Puri asserted there was nothing at the current stage to indicate that the complainant or any other contestants were administered any stupefying, intoxicant or unwholesome drug with an intention to commit any offence, barring bald assertion of the complainant.

Fixing the case for July 11, Justice Puri asserted that petitioners Nancy Ghuman, Bhupinderjeet Singh, Lakshman Kumar and Niharika Sharma would be released on bail to the satisfaction of the arresting/investigating officer in the event of arrest. The order would be subject their joining the investigation, making themselves available for interrogation as and when required and complying with the other bail provisions of Section 438(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Among others, senior advocates RS Cheema, RS Rai and Vinod Ghai with counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema, Tarannum Cheema, Karan Pathak, Radhika Mehta, PS Ahluwalia, Kanika Ahuja, Kirti Ahuja, Edward Augustine George, Mahima Dogra, Arshdeep Singh Kaler, Satish Sharma and Ashwani Garg appeared for the petitioners.

Justice Puri asserted there were undisputedly 24 contestants, including the complainant. The event continued even after the FIR registration and it concluded without further hurdle. Significantly, none of the 23 other contestants came forth and imputed any allegation against the event organisers.

Justice Puri observed Punjab Advocate-General Anmol Rattan Sidhu’s stand was the honour and the respect of 23 unmarried women contestants was at stake. As such, their statements under Section 161 of the CrPC were not recorded. However, it was not disputed that other 23 contestants were joined in the investigation and did not impute any allegation against the organisers.

Justice Puri added the categorical and specific version in the FIR was that the complainant was confined and forcibly locked in a room. She was not allowed to go out. But, the screenshots of the CCTV footage indicated that the complainant was never put to any such restraint and was moving freely.

Even outside the premises, she was depicted to be talking to a person in an advocate dress and accompanied with another person. The complainant was carrying the mobile phone throughout with her. Even the warrant officer’s report did not indicate that the complainant was kept in a room, which was either locked or bolted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

5
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Punjab

Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s

Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Two Chandigarh travel agents get 4-yr RI in cheating case

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections