Punjab and Haryana High Court prioritises 30-year-old cases, aims to expedite justice

Facing a backlog of more than four lakh cases, the high court has launched an initiative to bring down the pendency and streamline the judicial system.

Photo: Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 12

Facing a backlog of more than four lakh cases, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has launched an ambitious initiative to bring down the pendency and streamline the judicial system, including prioritising the disposal of more than 2,917 cases entangled in the legal system for more than three decades.

Already, 17 per cent of such cases have been disposed of by the high court even before the end of the first quarter. In all, 30 per cent of the decades-old cases are to be listed in the first batch, resulting in the accelerated resolution.

Overall, the pendency of cases has come down by 3,632 cases from 4,41,070 in January to 4,37,438 as on date following more disposal than filing resulting from better case management practices, despite the shortage of 30 judges. Currently headed by acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, the high court has 55 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85.

Available information suggests 1,52,970 cases were otherwise instituted in the high court last year. Of the total, 1,61,434 matters, including the old cases, were disposed of, resulting in a reduction of litigation by 9,428 cases.

The trend was not restricted to the high court. The subordinate courts in Punjab experienced a commendable decrease of 48,572 cases. But the scenario in Haryana presented a nuanced challenge, as 9, 89,282 cases were disposed of against the backdrop of 10, 25,920 matters instituted, resulting an increase of 36,638 cases.

The State judiciary is currently facing issues, following the non-notification of posts of Additional District and Sessions Judges (ADSJs). The high court had recommended promotion of 13 judicial officers as ADSJs in both Punjab and Haryana in 2023. But Haryana did not notify the posts

Recognising the emotional and mental toll on litigants, the high court also appointed 10 general counsellors to provide holistic support, particularly in family disputes, reflecting the court’s commitment to address not only legal aspects but also the overall wellbeing of individuals navigating the legal terrain.

Incorporating alternative dispute resolution modes, the high court also took up a staggering 3,89,464 cases, including 2,72,261 matters, at pre-litigative stage and 1,17,203 pending cases during National Lok Adalat held earlier this month. Diligent efforts resulted in the resolution of 2,89,833 cases, showcasing the court’s dedication to resolve disputes efficiently. The financial impact was substantial, with an astounding settlement of Rs 8480 lakh in Punjab alone.

The high court’s focus on maintaining relevant and accurate documentation also led to the establishment of a special cell dedicated to weeding out cases from old records, improved efficiency, reduction in clutter and streamlined access to essential information. It saw successful elimination of 2,151 cases, considered to be a significant milestone in efforts to streamline documentation practice.

