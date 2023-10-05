Punjab and Haryana High Court: Produce man who registered marriage

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the police to look into a protection matter involving a runaway couple, taking note of the fact that Aadhaar card’s copy annexed with the petition with the bride’s date of birth was not the true translation its vernacular copy.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan also directed the SHO of police station having jurisdiction over Sector 4 MDC to produce one Monu Sharma on the next date of hearing with the record marriages performed at a temple. The marriage was allegedly registered by Sharma of Prachin Pashupati Nath Shiv Mandir Society, MDC, Sector 4, Panchkula.

The direction came on a petition by the girl’s father, who along with the groom, had filed a plea before the court for the protection of their life and liberty on the ground that they performed marriage on August 20. The plea was disposed of with certain directions.

A perusal of the record showed that the bride had declared herself 21 as per her Aadhaar card. The groom had declared his age as 27 years as per his Aadhaar card.

Justice Sangwan asserted a perusal of the affidavit attached with the petition showed that the groom had deposed on oath in his affidavit that the girl was 21. Justice Sangwan asserted: “The copy of the Aadhaar card shows that her date of birth is August 7, 2002, whereas vernacular copy reflects only the year of birth. Therefore, the annexure showing her date of birth August 7, 2002, is not the true translation of her Aadhaar card.”