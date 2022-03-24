Punjab and Haryana High Court puts Panjab University on notice on plea of transgender

Chandigarh, March 23
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put Panjab University on notice on a petition filed by a transgender, aggrieved by unavailability of hostel accommodation even after grant of admission in a postgraduate course.
Justice Sudhir Mittal’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the first semester had already been completed. As such, there was an urgency in the matter. Responding to the notice, a standing counsel for the varsity accepted the same. The case will now come up for hearing on April 26.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...