Punjab and Haryana High Court puts Panjab University on notice on plea of transgender

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put Panjab University on notice on a petition filed by a transgender, aggrieved by unavailability of hostel accommodation even after grant of admission in a postgraduate course.

Justice Sudhir Mittal’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the first semester had already been completed. As such, there was an urgency in the matter. Responding to the notice, a standing counsel for the varsity accepted the same. The case will now come up for hearing on April 26.