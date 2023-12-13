 Punjab and Haryana High Court slams denial of amenities to 2 lakh people on Chandigarh’s periphery : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Tells Punjab, Chandigarh authorities to file report on encroachments, STP

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the prolonged denial of basic amenities to a staggering two lakh residents over the past decade in Punjab. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the prolonged denial of basic amenities to a staggering two lakh residents over the past decade in Punjab. The matter before the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji pertains to a road, and the area around it, intended to traverse through Kaimbala village, proceeding through Kansal, Khuda Ali Sher, Karoran, Nada, and ultimately connecting with Chandigarh.

The Bench asserted the reports by a local commissioner showed that the proposed road to be 30-m wide in Punjab. He had serious apprehensions regarding the dumping of garbage in the Chandigarh area.

It was also noticed in a report that the road was about 15-16 ft wide. Its further widening alongside the choe was pending decision by Punjab and Chandigarh. An area of about 500 m was falling on the Punjab side, while 400 m was on Chandigarh side. But decision had not been taken both by Punjab and the UT, though directions were passed way back in June 2017. As such, a proposal had been made to repair the existing roads in Karoran, Nada NAC and Nayagaon to make them functional without potholes and accumulation of water and garbage.

The Bench asserted the local commissioner had observed that the laying of sewerage and setting up of a sewage treatment plant (STP) were essential facilities. The Judges asserted it was the duty of Punjab and the UT to make efforts for making the road functional. A Division Bench’s had expressed concern in May 2014, due to which contempt proceedings had also arisen. The delay, as such, “could not be condoned in any manner that the authorities were apparently sleeping on and taking this court for a ride”.

The Bench, accordingly, directed the UT and Punjab to file a status report on steps being taken regarding the clearing of encroachments on the road planned alongside the choe. The report would also mention the steps proposed to be taken by Chandigarh and Punjab on clearing garbage from the area.

“The EO, Nayagaon, shall also file an affidavit on development activities carried out for the last one decade,” the Bench added. Punjab and the UT were told to make a list of encroachments in the choe and steps, if any, taken to remove the encroachments.


