Punjab and Haryana High Court summons Chandigarh Joint Director, Sports

Chandigarh, June 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has summoned UT Joint Director, Sports (JDS), in a case pertaining to non-issuance of sports gradation certificate. He has been asked to appear before the Bench on Thursday along with a comprehensive reply to the petition.

The direction by the vacation Bench of Justice Sandeep Moudgil and Justice Deepak Gupta came on a petition filed by Manraj Singh Chatha against Panjab University and other respondents. At the very onset, the counsel appearing on behalf of the UT Sports Department sought time to obtain necessary instructions “particularly on the issue that the petitioner had not played for the UT Administration team in rifle/shooting in the national championship and had actually represented the Chandigarh Rifle Association team in the event conducted at the national-level by the National Rifle Association of India”. It was argued that the gradation certificate, as such, could not be issued, while relying upon letter/policy dated May 5, 2003.

Issuing notice of motion to the respondents, the Bench asserted: “Joint Director Sports, Department of Sports, UT, Chandigarh, is directed to be present in the court tomorrow at 11 am, along with a comprehensive reply to the present petition, including specifically on the issue raised hereinabove”.

