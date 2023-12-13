Punjab and Haryana High Court tells cops to provide security to Chandigarh resident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Superintendent of Police and SHO concerned to provide appropriate protection for a week on a city resident’s petition, alleging imminent threat to lives from sitting MP Kirron Kher and PA Sahdev Salaria.

Taking up the petition filed by Chaittnya Aggarwal against the UT, Justice Anoop Chitkara asserted the main argument by Anmol Rattan Sidhu, senior counsel, appearing on the petitioner’s behalf, was that he, his wife and two minor daughters, were apprehending threat to their life and liberty at the hands of “private respondents”.

“The petitioner has mentioned reasons for financial issues between him and the respondents. As such, this court is not adjudicating upon any such ground and it is for this reason that no notice was issued to the private respondents. Except, the prayer of the petitioner regarding apprehension of threat to their life, there is no adjudication on admissibility of any of the pleas regarding any finances taken by the petitioner, mentioned anywhere in the petition,” Justice Chitkara asserted.

